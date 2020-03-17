PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s no secret, personal protective gear is in short supply.
Not only is it important for people with COVID-19 symptoms to be prepared, but it’s vital for healthcare workers to have supplies in order to treat critically ill patients.
Health officials stress the decisions community members are making right now regarding social distancing could help slow the number of serious cases.
In turn that can help with the shortage of protective gear.
Multnomah County Health Officer Doctor Jennifer Vines addressed the limited supply on Tuesday saying the way supplies are being used right now could mean they’ll all be gone in two weeks.
FOX 12 talked to the Director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University.
He says as a country we did not take this seriously and we were not prepared.
“We can consider this as our WWIII and our enemy is the virus and we are fighting for our survival and if you have that mindset, then we will spare no resources to fight this,” Chi said. "And if we treat it that way the government will prioritize all available resources to fight this disease and that’s the same thing, I’m urging both our state and federal government."
One of those includes metro area hospitals postponing non-essential surgeries.
Some hospitals have already begun canceling those others are expected to begin this week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.