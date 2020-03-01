WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced a second presumptive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Oregon on Sunday.
The second case is a Washington County resident who is an "adult household contact" of the first presumptive case on Friday, according to OHA. The person didn’t require medical attention and remains isolated inside their home.
The positive test result was one of nine tests conducted on Sunday by the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory. The other tests were negative.
State and local public health officials say they do a contact tracing when a test result is positive to notify and identify people who are in the area to the infected person, health officials said.
Health officials shared more information on the process for testing for the coronavirus:
• The first possible case of the coronavirus in Oregon was announced on Feb. 28. The two tired testing process was first administered at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory and a second test was confirmed by the CDC. The results for the second test have been received.
• The testing is only done at the request of a doctor and its based on symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), travel to an affected area and being exposed to a person or persons who have traveled to the infected area.
• The test is only done in state public health labs or the CDC.
• The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory has materials to process up to 80 tests a day and is building surge capacity if needed. They have enough supplies available to perform about 1,500 tests. The CDC says it will replenish the supply as needed.
Because the second case is connected to a local school, the OHA has partnered with the Oregon Department of Education to create an information for families and school frequently asked questions (FAQ) document.
As parents ourselves, we understand the concern around the recent announcement of #COVID19 in an individual who spent time in a Lake Oswego school. We want you to have the facts, which is why we've been working with @ORDeptEd to answer your FAQs: https://t.co/JCsdDm3idl pic.twitter.com/pgtbeGzFF0— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) March 1, 2020
Additional updated information including daily tracking of the people involved in the investigation and people who are being monitored can be found at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Other information can be found at:
