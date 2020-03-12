PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland is now under a state of emergency as city, county and state officials work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
During a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler made the emergency declaration, which will give the city the authority to further address the spread of the virus.
The Portland Water Bureau said in response to the emergency declaration that it will not disconnect water service for non-payment of sewer/stormwater/water bills. However, customers will continue to be responsible for charges due now and accrued during this time.
“We know that Portland is working through an affordability crisis in addition to a public health crisis,” said Portland Water Bureau Director Mike Stuhr. “We want you to know that we are here to help.”
In a statement, the city says it is specifically taking these actions:
- During the State of Emergency, water service will not be disconnected for non-payment of sewer/stormwater/water bills.
- We will convene a COVID-19 Economic Impact Task Force to generate ideas for a stimulus package to help small and large businesses recoup losses from canceled events and loss of business.
- We are expanding community hygiene stations citywide.
- We are assisting shelter providers to keep winter shelters open.
- We are protecting the thousands of city employees and its visitors by postponing or canceling non-essential work gatherings.
- We are stopping non-essential travel for meetings and conferences and encouraging vulnerable employees to stay home for as long as they need to.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brown announced all large gatherings over 250 people will be canceled statewide, effective immediately for four weeks. On Thursday, she elaborated on what that means for schools, businesses and workplaces.
A gathering is defined as any event in a space in which appropriate social distancing of a minimum of three feet cannot be maintained.
Gov. Brown says the ban does apply to organized events, including weddings, but does not apply to stores, shopping center, or schools.
While she is advising that all school group activities be canceled, she says canceling classes is a last resort.
Gov. Brown is also recommending increased physical space between employees in offices and work sites, limited in-person meetings, limited travel and staggered work schedules where possible.
"Let me be clear, coronavirus is in our communities. We should be prepared for thousands of cases in Oregon," said Gov. Brown.
Strict limitations announced this week by the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services remain in place for long-term care and assisted living facilities.
"We estimate 150 to 250 cases in Oregon right now. If we take projections from Washington, and estimate a doubling of cases each week, this could mean 75,000 cases by May with no actions. That's why we are taking action with social distancing," said Dr. Sidelinger with Oregon Health Authority.
City, state and health leaders answered a number of questions during the news conference, which can be watched in full below:
For FOX 12's continuing coverage on COVID-19, visit kptv.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.