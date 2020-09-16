Officials downgrade more evacuation levels for Echo Mountain Complex Fire in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has announced more evacuation levels have been downgraded and removed around the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
As of Wednesday morning, LCSO said:
- All current Level 2 “BE SET” areas have been removed.
- The current Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation area remains with the exception of the Hwy 101/18 interchange and the residential addresses between mile post 0 and 5, which has been downgraded to a Level 2.
ODOT reopened Highway 18 earlier in the morning.
ODOT reports that Highway 18 is now OPEN from the Oregon Coast to the valley. #pdxtraffic— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) September 16, 2020
The sheriff’s office said an ODOT pilot car is escorting traffic from mile post 0 to mile post 5, so drivers should expect delays.
Given the evacuation level changes, Lincoln County residents can now return to their homes and businesses in Level 2 areas.
For community members returning to their property in the newly downgraded evacuation level zones, officials encourage they know the following:
- It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
- You may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.
- Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
If any resident returning to their property needs transportation back to their home, they can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 after 8 a.m. for coordination.
Anyone with additional questions can call the same number.
More information about the Echo Mountain Complex Fire from Lincoln County Emergency Management is available here.
The Echo Mountain Fire has burned an estimated 2,552 acres and is currently 40% contained.
Fire officials announced Tuesday that 100% of control lines were in place for the fire.
MORE: FOX 12's Continuing Coverage of Wildfires
