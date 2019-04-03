CENTRALIA, WA (KPTV) - A driver is in the hospital after authorities say they crashed their vehicle into a duplex in Centralia Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the report of a vehicle into a duplex, located in the 500 block of West Cherry, at around 2 a.m.
Riverside Fire Authority said one person living in the duplex was sitting about five feet from where the vehicle struck the building. Thankfully, the resident was not injured.
Video from the scene, 500 blk of W. Cherry. pic.twitter.com/nZ5jlbGzeo— Centralia Fire/EMS (@RFA_PIO) April 3, 2019
The driver left the scene before crews arrived, but Riverside Fire Authority said the suspected driver later checked themselves into the ER.
The Centralia Police Department is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.