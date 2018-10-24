WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Woodburn authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
The crash happened near Bridlewood and Ogle Street at around 8:20 p.m.
Officials said the vehicle appeared to have ran the stop sign, drove up an embankment through a Union Pacific railroad fence, and ended up on the passenger side near the railroad tracks.
The railroad was notified of the crash and stopped all rail traffic in the area.
Police and fire responded to the scene and removed the vehicle from the tracks.
The driver and passenger, both juveniles, did not have any major injuries due to the crash.
According to officials, excessive speed appears to have been a factor, but no citations have been issued at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
