LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Longview Fire says a barkdust fire that started Sunday afternoon at Swanson Bark and Wood Products could smolder for days.
At around 2:37 p.m., Longview Fire and Cowlitz crews responded to the report of a fire at the bark supplier located at 240 Tennant Way.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a large barkdust pile that was burning and spreading to nearby piles.
Officials said firefighting efforts were hampered due to a number of challenges including strong winds, access issues, smoke and visibility issues, and the available water supply.
Staffing for the fire was also below normal due to other active fires in the area.
Officials said the fire continued to spread over the entire 80 acre site, which includes buildings, machinery, vehicles and conveyors.
Fire suppression efforts were concluded at about 4 a.m., but officials said dozens of bark and wood product piles were still smoldering.
Officials said Swanson Bark and Wood Products has taken over the overhaul phase of the suppression. The business it utilizing loaders and excavators, along with two helicopters to aid in full suppression.
The fire is expected to smolder for days. If winds pick up, officials said the fire could become active again.
Crews from Longview, Kalama, Cowlitz Fire District 1, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, and Woodland assisted in the fire fight.
No damage estimates are available at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
