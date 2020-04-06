PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While the weather is expected to be nice this week, officials hope people will continue to follow the strict social distancing guidelines set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facilities at Brooklyn Park, located at Southeast 10th and Southeast Haig, are currently closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Melissa and Nathaniel Holmes walked from their nearby home to the park so their child could play.
The Holmes, though, certainly understand the reasons for signs posted at city parks letting people know about the closures.
"I mean, it's disappointing but at the same time if it helps prevent the spread of COVID then there we go," said Nathaniel.
All community centers, pools, playgrounds, sport courts and fields are closed in the city of Portland.
City parks, trails, natural areas, and some golf courses are open to the public. People can enjoy those areas as long as they meet the state's social distancing guidelines.
Now that the city is expecting a week of sunshine - will that make it harder for people to keep their distance?
"Not really because if people are out in the open, and as long as they are away from other people, it should be fine," said Melissa.
For now, state officials say they know people will want to go outside this week and they're just hoping they will enjoy the more solitary activities or activities involving just their own household members.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.