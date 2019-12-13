SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Two men who were reportedly squatting inside a Salem home were hospitalized following a fire early Friday morning.
At around 1:44 a.m., Salem Fire crews were called out to the fire in the 2900 block of Hollywood Drive Northeast.
Officials said one man was taken to Salem Hospital for smoke inhalation. Another man received serious burns and was taken to Salem Hospital, then transferred to the OHSU.
Officials told FOX 12 that the owner of the home recently died. The home was still fully furnished with utilities turned off.
According to officials, the two men appeared to have been squatting in the home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details have been released.
