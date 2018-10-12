Officials on watch for cougar spotted near Kelso schools

KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Kelso School District officials say a cougar was spotted near two schools Thursday afternoon.
The animal was seen around 3:30 p.m. near Coweeman Middle School and Kelso High School, according to the district.
Kelso police officers with assistance from Washington Fish and Wildlife set up a perimeter from a nearby mobile home park just east of Coweeman Middle School to Kelso High School.
A football game at the middle school was canceled Thursday and activities at the high school were delayed, according to the district.
As of Friday morning, the cougar had not been located. The district reports the schools have a combined student population of more than 2,200 students.
All outside classes, activities and athletics at the schools are “implementing safeguards to maximize the safety” of students and staff, the district says.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.