OREGON COAST, OR (KPTV) - More than 20-years-ago, the New Carissa freighter ran aground near Coos Bay. An estimated 140,000 gallons of fuel leaked, harming thousands of wildlife animals.
Now, the recovery efforts from that devastating disaster are spanning across the entire Oregon coast.
“This is some prime, prime opportunity to see some fantastic wildlife,” Brian Fowler, Park Ranger Supervisor for South Beach State Park said.
Fowler recently visited Cape Meares State Park to talk about a project dear to his heart.
“This panel here is one that you’re going to see throughout the coast line,” said Fowler.
66 panels, including nine at Cape Meares, are now placed at 24 different state park areas along the Oregon coast.
“Every panel is going to have continuity to it but is also site specific to the resources that are at that refuge or park,” Fowler said.
The panels, installed last summer, are here now because of a disaster decades ago.
An oil spill followed, killing and injuring more than 2,000 seabirds.
As part of a $28 million settlement with the ship’s owner and the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service secured more than $400,000 to create a public education project. The project is aimed at protecting wildlife along the entire coast.
“So, we teamed up with parks and said if we came together to create these panels, can we place them on state park property and then visitors can learn and look safely from a distance at the wildlife,” Dawn Harris, Visitor Services Manager for the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex said.
“I don’t want a visitor to be able to walk by these panels without looking at them,” continued Harris. “So, I wanted them to burst with color and just be visually stunning so we could draw people in and then learn some interesting fun fact about the biology, but also the impact that they may have on wildlife and how they could improve it.”
It's not just visitors noticing the panels. Recently, the panels earned first place in the Outdoor Exhibits category of the National Association for Interpretation’s 2019 Interpretive Media Awards.
“What you don’t want in an interpretative panel is just too much text, too much information,” Harris said. “You want a good mix of what is storytelling, what is educational and what is visually attractive, and can all of that be digested by a visitor in a short amount of time, because we’re all competing with everyone’s time, whether it’s phones or this beautiful, stunning visual around you.”
If you ask Fowler, who is out at state parks day in and day out, the panels are definitely drawing people in.
“People are taking that extra time, that 30 seconds to a minute, to not just read the awesome snippets about the wildlife, but also how you can be smart about going in and observing,” Fowler said.
To see pictures of all the panels, click here.
