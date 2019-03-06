PACIFIC CITY, OR (KPTV) - A rare warning has been issued along the Oregon Coast after a shark bit a man's surfboard Tuesday morning, according to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department.
Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near Pacific City.
The surfer reported seeing a "large" shark headed in his direction so he pulled his legs out of the water.
The shark bit the surfboard and damaged it. The surfer was not hurt.
The man paddled to shore and reported the encounter to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, who then responded to the scene.
Oregon State Parks and Recreation officials said warning signs have been posted in the area, and a ranger has been stationed near the beach.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.