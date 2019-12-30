PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Ready or not, 2020 is just around the corner, and of course, that means plenty of celebrations Tuesday night to ring in the New Year.
“2020, it’s a new decade, pretty exciting,” Ava Snow said, who’s visiting Portland for the holiday. “We’re gonna go see Floater on New Year’s Eve, but other than that we’re probably going to go shopping and we’re seeing some family.”
“I’m gonna go to Oregon City to a party some friends of mine are having, gonna party through the whole New Year,” Toby Bean said.
Everyone’s making their own plans, and plenty of Portland bars and restaurants are also getting ready.
For the third year in a row, Breakside Brewery in Slabtown will transform from brewery to ball!
“Just like we have in previous years, we have live DJ, silent disco, a live band, a bunch of food trucks will be here and we have bars scattered everywhere, so we shut the street, 22nd between Raleigh and Quimby is shut down,” Bar Manager Patrick Harris said.
They’re expecting about 1,500 people and will have even more food, drinks and heated tents than years past.
“Party wise - we’re gonna have a blast.” Harris said.
And in preparation for the big night, officials want everyone to make a plan for a safe ride too.
The city’s been reminding people that nearly half of Portland’s deadly crashes involve impaired drivers.
“We’re probably gonna take an Uber, you know, just to be safe in case my parents drink, but we don’t drink and drive ever, it’s just not safe at all,” Snow said.
“We’ve got a guy coming there, a designated driver coming to the party that’s gonna just sit there and give people rides home, everyone’s gonna chip in a dollar and give it to him for gas,” Bean said.
And as part of the city’s efforts to prevent impaired driving this holiday season, the Safe Ride Home program offers discounts through January 1, including up to $20 off taxi rides and up to $10 off for Uber and Lyft.
The cheapest option for a safe ride home this New Year’s Eve is TriMet!
Starting at 8 p.m., buses and the max will be free until three the next morning.
And one more thing to remember -- New Year's Eve is the last time you can use TriMet's foil stamp tickets or the mobile app tickets.
After that, you'll have to use a Hop Card.
You can exchange old tickets at the TriMet ticket office at Pioneer Courthouse Square or by mail.
