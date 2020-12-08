KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A fire that caused damage to a boarded up home in Kelso on Monday evening is being investigated as suspicious, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
Just after 9 p.m., C2FR and Longview Fire Department crews were called out to a house fire at 304 Catlin Street.
The first crews arrived to the scene and found smoke coming from a home that had been boarded up.
According to C2FR, bystanders told firefighters that the home had been used by transients and that people were seen entering the home all day.
Firefighters searched the building, but did not locate any victims.
C2FR said burning garbage was found in a back room. The fire was quickly extinguished.
After the fire was extinguished, C2FR said several openings in the walls were found that had been used for people to enter the home.
That home and several others on Catlin Street have been condemned and will be demolished in the near future, according to C2FR.
C2FR said the fire is suspicious in nature, but no witnesses or evidence could be obtained for further follow-up.
