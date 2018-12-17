Officials urge caution as big waves, strong winds hit Oregon coast

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A High Surf Warning is in effect on the Oregon coast through Tuesday morning.
The coast has been pounded with big waves since Saturday, and residents should continue to expect high seas through early Tuesday morning, officials say.
A High Surf Warning means dangerous condition for boats and the beach; authorities warn residents to keep their distance.
“We prefer that you stay up on the promenade and watch the ocean from there,” Joey Daniels with Seaside Fire & Rescue said. “It’s going to be some high big surf and it can easily wash you out there if you’re not paying attention.”
Grant Dickau, a Seaside resident, says residents are usually aware of upcoming weather events.
“We actually get warnings about the high surf, so then we’re alerted to it and know things are coming,” Dickau said.
The National Weather Service Sunday night shared photos of waves hitting the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse; officials say the spray from those waves soared more than 130 feet.
Winds could top out at 70 miles per hour and rainfall totals could reach three to four inches on the coast through Tuesday morning. That is enough to flood some areas and make for tough travel conditions.
Officials warn people to use caution if they see standing water on the road so they don’t get stuck.
The rain is here! It will stay around through the night and become heavy before the morning commute.Winds are also starting to pick up along the Oregon Coast. Expect gusty winds in the Portland metro area and central valley later tonight. pic.twitter.com/fGBw5gWRij— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) December 18, 2018
