PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of kids will be out on the streets trick-or-treating Wednesday night, and officials would like to remind families and drivers to stay safe.
The Center for Disease Control estimates that kids are four times more likely to be hit by a vehicle on Halloween than any other time of the year.
Last year alone, three pedestrians and one driver died in crashes on Sandy Boulevard.
Anyone out driving on Halloween night should be extra cautious on due to the increased number of pedestrian traffic. Drivers should slow down, watch for more kids on the street, put down distractions like a phone and, of course, drive sober.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is offering a discount on taxi, Uber and Lyft rides through its Safe Ride Home program. Vouchers are available at participating bars. A list of those bars can be found here.
Parents and their trick-or-treaters should also be extra careful. Officials advise using flashlights or reflective tape to be more easily seen, choosing costumes that don’t restrict movement or obstruct vision, going out in a group, staying on sidewalks and crossing at corners, looking both ways and listening for traffic before crossing the street.
Although little rain is expected Halloween night in the Portland area, families should also be aware of standing water and slippery leaves on roads and sidewalks.
