PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There is growing concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our state.
For the second day in a row, Oregon saw its second highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The rise in cases comes just one week before the Fourth of July, a day that many typically spend with friends and family.
Many people may be used to spending their Fourth of July on the water, or camping, or hosting a party.
But this year, things are looking different, and health officials are warning people not to put each other at risk.
It’ll be a Fourth of July to remember, but likely not for the reasons many would hope.
“I don’t really have any plans. Everything’s closed and none of my friends really have any plans either. So, it’ll be a pretty low-key weekend,” one woman told FOX 12.
Another holiday is being spent in the midst of the pandemic.
And the last two days in Oregon show cases are trending up. On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 277 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to more than 8,000.
And now officials are urging Oregonians to keep your Fourth of July plans at home.
“I know many of you were planning your typical backyard barbecue bash. Please, keep it to members of your own household,” said Gov. Kate Brown.
And that’s exactly what many people plan to do.
One woman said she would maybe order some food in and watch fireworks on TV.
Though one person told FOX 12 it’s not necessarily the virus keeping him in.
“Usually I go somewhere with my family, but none of us are celebrating, mostly due to the protests more than COVID,” said George Go.
Brown says the state doesn’t want to see a spike that could move us in the wrong direction.
“We know that following the Memorial Day weekend we saw a spike in cases. If we continue on this path, we will need to start buttoning down the economy. I don’t want to do that. That is not my preferred approach,” she said.
That’s not the direction many Portlanders want to go.
“You make good decisions now, you’ll make good decisions later,” said Mary Morse.
Brown says it’s important that people continue to wear face coverings when out in public and stay local.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
