PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Around the country, people are preparing to spend a Memorial Day unlike any other in history.
With stay at home orders still in effect, Governor Kate Brown is encouraging people to get out and enjoy the holiday locally. She says it’s important that people don’t take outings outside of their county and enjoy their own neighborhoods.
That means many Portlanders won’t be taking day trips to the beach or capping off a weekend spent out of state. Instead, many will be at home.
“We’re all going to be sitting outside, hanging around in camping chairs, social distancing. We’re going to eat some good food and make some good drinks and just enjoy the sunshine,” said Lisa Rodriguez, a teacher at West Linn High School who lives in Canby.
Rodriguez said she’ll be inviting some friends over for a socially distant Memorial Day get together.
“It’s not really anything we haven’t done already, so we’ll just be doing it for the holiday, but we’ve been pretty good about it. We move the cars out of the driveway and we all kind of sit out there and we stay six feet apart and we don’t share anything,” she said.
But some still live in Multnomah or Washington counties, which are not in Phase 1 of reopening yet. That means they won’t be visiting local restaurants, or possibly spending the day with friends.
Miguel Cobian is a resident of Multnomah County and says his holiday will be spent inside his apartment.
“I’m really staying in my own county. I know in the tri-county area, it’s really hard for people to just kind of bounce around, so I’m just going to have my neighbors over, who we’ve been quarantining with, and just have a barbeque in our own building, but otherwise just staying put,” he said.
Both Cobian and Rodriguez agree that it’s a good idea to spend the day near your own home.
“I think it’s very important for people to stay in their county just to make sure the infection rates that are reported are accurate and things like that and just continue the governor’s shelter in place order, as we’ve been doing the last couple months,” said Cobian.
“If everyone goes out and kind of acts normal and are in big groups, we might have a spike in cases of COVID and we definitely don’t want that and don’t want to have to do this all over again,” Rodriguez said.
Portland Parks & Recreation says if people want to get outside, they should plan to visit neighborhood parks, stay 6-feet apart, stay off park equipment and avoid team sports. But some say just because you’re being safe, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.
“We just keep our distance, but we have a great time,” Rodriguez said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I'll go where I want to brownie. Plenty of space in the forest for distancing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.