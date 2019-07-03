SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – As Oregonians and Washingtonians prepare for Fourth of July celebrations, fire officials have put out a warning of caution regarding the use of fireworks.
While many families will leave the big booms up to the professionals, others will opt to do their own at home.
But Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Captain Tim Nokes explained the choice to do comes with risks.
While referencing a box of Jumping Jacks, a firework that is legal under Oregon state law, Nokes told FOX 12 it can still be dangerous.
“If you’ve got this close to your body, your hand - it easily could cause burns,” Nokes said.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, more than 1,200 fires were caused by the lighting of fireworks over the past 5 years. They left behind more than $3.5 million in damage.
To avoid accidental fires or injuries, Nokes says firework users should prepare for something to go wrong. He recommends keeping kids and pets away – and keeping a hose and metal bucket nearby to properly dispose of fireworks that may still be hot or smoldering.
“We’re going to ask that you put all of those spent fireworks into that bucket of water when you’re done with them,” Nokes said.
Of utmost importance, Nokes says, is keeping fireworks away from grass, trees and homes – before, during and after they’ve been lit.
Got a look at how to safely set off legal fireworks in Oregon this morning with @TVFR pic.twitter.com/VNcURhauHd— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) July 3, 2019
Fireworks that fly are also often the most dangerous, Nokes added.
“When these are used improperly, in dry conditions, and they fly through the air, land in a tree, land on a rooftop, land in shrubbery – these are going to cause those fires that we respond to on the Fourth of July,” he said.
The types of fireworks that can be legally set off depend on local, county and state laws. Lighting off the wrong ones can land a person in serious trouble, including hefty fines or even an arrest.
Officials admit it can often be tough to know which fireworks are legal and which are not. They recommend buying from a local retailer who will (or should) know the local laws.
Permitted in Oregon and Clark County, WA: Wheels, sparklers, smoke devices, ground spinners and fountains.
Banned in both Oregon and Clark County, WA: Bottle rockets and fire crackers.
Banned in Oregon, but allowed in Washington: Most fireworks that fly, including mortars and roman candles.
While Vancouver is in Clark County, all fireworks have been banned within the city’s limits.
Anyone who witnesses illegal fireworks being lit off is encouraged to contact their local, non-emergency line – and not 9-1-1 – Nokes said.
“They can expect the police may show up,” he said. “The fireworks are going to be confiscated.”
Clark County has also made a new change for 2019: fireworks may only be lit from 9 a.m. until midnight on Independence Day.
