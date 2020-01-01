Oh baby! Meet the first baby born in Portland in 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – At 12:05 a.m., a family welcomed its newest addition and Portland welcomed its first newborn resident of the new year.
New Year’s Day is now Summer Liu’s birthday, and she’s the first baby in Portland with that birthday for 2020.
She was born at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center to parents Jing Su and Rick Liu. Their 2-year-old son Dylan was also with them to greet his new sister Wednesday morning.
Summer’s family has lived in Portland the past 4 years. They moved from Shanghai when Su’s job with Nike brought her to work at the company’s headquarters in Beaverton. Rick Liu works as a freelance photographer and stay-at-home dad.
Additionally, other hospitals across the area welcomed their first 2020 babies later in the morning.
Kaiser Permanente's first baby of 2020 was born just 3 minutes after Summer at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center.
Meanwhile, the first Legacy Health baby of 2020 was born at 1:14 a.m. at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.