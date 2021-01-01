Oh boy! Kaiser Permanente welcomes its first baby of 2021 just after midnight

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Just minutes into the new year, a baby was born at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
Abner Rojas Reyes is Kaiser Permanente’s first newborn of 2021. He was welcomed by his parents, Janey Reyes Rosario and Jose Luis Rojas-Marquez of Newberg, and delivery staff at 12:03 a.m. Friday.
He weighs 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
Kaiser Permanente congratulated his parents but as of late Friday morning had not verified if Abner is the first Portland-area baby of 2021.
FOX 12 will update this story once other hospitals potentially report their first babies of the year.
