Oh buoy! Portland public pools officially open for summer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Public swimming pools in Portland are officially open for the summer.
Portland Parks & Recreation has 12 pools. Seven of them are outdoor pools.
FOX 12 Tuesday saw swimmers out bright and early at the Sellwood outdoor pool in southeast Portland.
The city says there are 700 lifeguards and other staff members working at the pools during the summer. They say lifeguards and swim teachers are trained and certified.
FOX 12 spoke with families Tuesday about why public pools make the perfect summertime hangout spot.
“It’s just a perfect way for them to start the day,” Suzanne Fortescue said. “At least we feel like we’ve done something active.”
“I’ve done this last year and it was pretty fun, and so we’re just going to do it again, I guess,” Arther Campbell said.
Most of Portland’s public pools stay open until 8 or 9 p.m. at night. The outdoor pools stay open until late August, and the indoor pools are open year-round. Due to ongoing renovations, the outdoor pool at Peninsula Park will open July 8.
