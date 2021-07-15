Oh wow, an opah! Giant fish rarely seen at Oregon Coast found on Sunset Beach

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A colorful, large fish almost never seen at the Oregon Coast was discovered washed ashore north of Seaside Wednesday morning.
The fish, called an opah, was reported to the Seaside Aquarium around 8 a.m. after it was found on Sunset Beach. According to the aquarium, the fish weighed 100 pounds and was 3 and a half feet in size. While the fish is sadly dead, it will live on in an educational way – the aquarium said its body will be frozen until the start of the school year. “Partnering with the Columbia River Maritime Museum's educational director, Nate Sandel, one lucky school group will get the chance to dissect this large fish," the aquarium said.
While the fish at Sunset Beach was a big one, opahs can grow to over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds, according to the aquarium. They aren’t seen in Oregon waters often since they typically live in tropical and temperate waters.
