PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Saturday’s report brings the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 56,018.
There has been more than 895,547 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon, according to the OHA.
The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 11
- Benton: 17
- Clackamas: 144
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 11
- Coos: 14
- Crook: 8
- Deschutes: 47
- Douglas: 23
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 109
- Jefferson: 11
- Josephine: 9
- Klamath: 20
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 77
- Lincoln: 10
- Linn: 34
- Malheur: 19
- Marion: 59
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 146
- Polk: 15
- Umatilla: 39
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 17
- Washington: 191
- Yamhill: 37
Six additional deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday. They were reported as:
- An 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on September 24 and died on October 8 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 28 and died on November 3 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on September 29 and died on November 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on October 5 and died on November 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on September 25 and died on November 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s daily count of COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the first time Thursday. On Friday, the governors for Oregon, Washington and California issued a joint statement recommending a 14-day travel quarantine for the West Coast.
Gov. Brown then announced a two-week statewide freeze starting Nov. 18, limiting or closing businesses and activities in every county of the state.
For more, go to Oregon.gov/oha.
