PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 456 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized statewide, with 109 of them in intensive care units.
OHA reported 1,174 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon on Monday. That brings the statewide total case count during the pandemic to 66,333. There have been more than 931,000 negative tests in Oregon.
The cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Baker (2)
- Benton (10)
- Clackamas (116)
- Clatsop (2)
- Columbia (18)
- Coos (7)
- Crook (8)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (44)
- Douglas (18)
- Grant (1)
- Harney (1)
- Hood River (6)
- Jackson (80)
- Jefferson (8)
- Josephine (11)
- Lake (3)
- Lane (71)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (15)
- Malheur (10)
- Marion (120)
- Morrow (7)
- Multnomah (254)
- Polk (25)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (56)
- Union (26)
- Wasco (7)
- Washington (225)
- Wheeler (1)
- Yamhill (17)
OHA also reported six additional deaths Monday linked to COVID-19. There were:
- A 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died Nov. 21 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 40-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 19 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 19. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 16 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
On Monday, there were 456 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon, according to OHA. That number increased by 44 patients since Friday. Of those, 109 were in ICUs, an increase of 18 patients from Friday.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Shut down Multnomah and Washington Counties as they are super spreaders. More than double the cases in other counties.
OHA = Fear mongering.
