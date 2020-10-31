PORTLAND, OR- The Oregon Health Authority reported 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday, raising the death total to 689.
Health officials on Saturday morning also reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 44,921.
The patients who died were identified as:
- A 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 36 and died on Oct. 14 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sep. 21 and died on Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 4 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Oct. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Curry County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 25 at Curry General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 29 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 6 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 30 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29. His location of death and presence of underlying conditions are still being determined.
The new cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Clackamas: 46
- Clatsop: 3
- Coos: 4
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 31
- Douglass: 3
- Gilliam: 5
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 12
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 3
- Lane: 65
- Linn: 19
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 54
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 138
- Polk: 14
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 15
- Union: 6
- Wallowa: 4
- Wasco: 6
- Washington: 86
- Yamhill: 13
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
