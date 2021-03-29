PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Twenty one of Oregon’s 36 counties reported a collective total of 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In the OHA’s daily report, no additional deaths were announced.
A breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 30
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 7
- Deschutes: 14
- Douglas: 12
- Harney: 2
- Jackson: 10
- Josephine: 7
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 19
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 16
- Marion: 19
- Multnomah: 34
- Polk: 6
- Tillamook: 3
- Union: 5
- Yamhill: 7
The new cases bring the statewide total to 164,164. Oregon’s pandemic death toll remained the same at 2,375.
On Monday, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 statewide was 142, which is one fewer than Sunday. There were 36 COVID-19 patients ICU beds, which is four more than Sunday.
To date, a total of 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon.
Across the state, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.