PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 266 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday.
Monday’s report brings the statewide total cases to 39,794. There have been more than 736,254 negative cases in Oregon, according to health officials.
The OHA also reported eight more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death total to 627.
The deaths reported on Monday were an 89-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct.13 and died on Oct. 17, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend; a 61-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct.16, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend; an 89-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct.11 and died on Oct.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center; an 81-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 17, at her residence; a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct.11 and died on Oct. 15 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center; a 69-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct 14, at Good Shepherd Medical Center; a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 12, at Adventist Medical Center; an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 13, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
All had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The 266 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 24
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 115
- Douglass: 1
- Jackson: 18
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 40
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 39
- Multnomah: 68
- Polk: 3
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 9
- Washington: 25
- Yamhill: 5
The OHA noted that due to an update on a death certificate, the death of a 73-year-old woman in Washington County reported on Sept. 1 is no longer considered COVID-19 related. The OHA has updated the death total to reflect the change.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
