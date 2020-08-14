PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 323 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, bringing Oregon’s total cases of the coronavirus to 22,613.
OHA also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state’s death toll is now 385 people, according to health officials.
The deaths reported Friday were a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive July 25 and died Aug. 12, with location of death still to be confirmed; and an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 12 at his home.
Both patients had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker (7)
- Benton (2)
- Clackamas (21)
- Clatsop (1)
- Coos (2)
- Deschutes (6)
- Hood River (8)
- Jackson (23)
- Jefferson (4)
- Josephine (6)
- Lane (4)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (9)
- Malheur (18)
- Marion (49)
- Morrow (10)
- Multnomah (52)
- Polk (13)
- Umatilla (37)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (25)
- Yamhill (21)
On Friday, OHA reported an outbreak of 22 people at Columbia Basin Onion in Umatilla County. The case count includes all people linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
That outbreak investigation started Aug. 1, but OHA said the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
“State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers,” according to OHA.
There have been 450,494 negative COVID-19 test in Oregon during the pandemic, according to OHA.
