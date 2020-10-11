PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 337 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday. There were no additional deaths.
Sunday’s report brings the statewide total of cases to 37,262. There have been more than 703,971 negative cases in Oregon, according to health officials.
The new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 37
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 2
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 11
- Deschutes: 12
- Douglass: 4
- Jackson: 2
- Josephine: 7
- Klamath: 5
- Lane: 19
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 50
- Multnomah: 78
- Polk: 5
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 12
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 62
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 3
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
