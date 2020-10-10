PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday.
Saturday’s report brings the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 36,924. There have been more than 699,663 negative cases in Oregon, according to health officials.
OHA also reported two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 599.
The deaths reported on Saturday were a 76-year-old male in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on October 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and a 88-year-old female in Washington County who tested positive on September 28 and died on October 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Both had underlying health conditions, according to the OHA.
The 409 new cases reported Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 32
- Columbia: 2
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 11
- Douglas: 3
- Gilliam: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 24
- Jefferson: 3
- Klamath: 11
- Lane: 73
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 14
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 50
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 75
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 11
- Wasco: 5
- Washington: 47
- Yamhill: 11
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
