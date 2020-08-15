PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, bringing Oregon’s total cases of the coronavirus to 23,018.
OHA also reported one additional COVID-19 death on Saturday. The state’s death total is now 386 people, according to health officials.
The death reported on Saturday was a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (4)
- Clackamas (38)
- Clatsop (2)
- Columbia (3)
- Crook (1)
- Curry (2)
- Deschutes (10)
- Douglass (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (6)
- Jefferson (12)
- Josephine (2)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (6)
- Lincoln (6)
- Linn (13)
- Malheur (25)
- Marion (75)
- Morrow (8)
- Multnomah (79)
- Polk (6)
- Umatilla (36)
- Union (1)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (56)
- Yamhill (13)
There have been 461,861 negative COVID-19 test in Oregon during the pandemic, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
