PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 617, according to the state’s heath authority.
On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced six new COVID-19 deaths. The patients who died were identified as:
- A 50-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 14 in his home.
- An 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
- An 88-year-old woman in Curry County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 12. Her place of death is being confirmed.
- A 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 14. Her lace of death is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Oct. 2 in his home.
The OHA said all six patients had underlying conditions.
The agency also reported 418 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 38,935.
The breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 45
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 18
- Douglas: 5
- Jackson: 18
- Jefferson: 3
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 53
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 35
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 86
- Polk: 13
- Tillamook: 3
- Umatilla: 17
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 58
- Yamhill: 14
In addition to the new daily COVID-19 numbers for the state, the OHA released an update to its modeling projections.
They show “that COVID-19 has continued to spread in Oregon over the past several weeks and has the potential to continue to keep increasing in its spread,” the OHA said.
The model examined the following three scenarios:
“The first scenario is where transmission continues at its current level for the next several weeks, new infections and cases will increase substantially. The model suggests new infections would increase to 2,200 from 1,300 and daily reported cases will increase to 570. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 would increase to 40 a day. The reproductive rate would remain at 1.15
The next scenario assumes a 5-percentage point increase in transmission. Daily infections would increase to 3,400 and 740 daily reported cases. Hospitalizations would increase to 48 per day. The reproductive rate would be 1.30.
The most optimistic scenario assumes a drop in transmission by 10 percentage points. That would result in 1,400 daily infections amounting to about 290 daily reported cases. Hospitalizations would drop to 20 per day. The reproduction rate would drop to 0.88.”
The projections can be viewed here.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
Our Elected Oregon officials aren't handling this pandemic very well. The entire time they have been blaming the President for their failures, but I keep forgetting that Liberals never take responsibility for their poor performance. Such is life (and increasing Death) under liberal oversight.
18 days left until the election and the OHA has the pedal to metal in the fear bus, not even making an attempt to slow down. Keep driving that fear.
