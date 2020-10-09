PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 425 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases statewide Friday.
Friday’s report brings the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 36,526. There have been more than 694,000 negative tests in Oregon, according to health officials.
On Thursday, OHA reported the highest daily cases count for the state with 484 additional cases.
The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 1
- Benton, 4
- Clackamas, 32
- Clatsop, 1
- Columbia, 3
- Coos, 4
- Curry, 2
- Deschutes, 14
- Douglas, 7
- Hood River, 7
- Jackson, 24
- Jefferson, 5
- Josephine, 7
- Klamath, 2
- Lane, 37
- Lincoln, 1
- Linn, 17
- Malheur, 28
- Marion, 50
- Morrow, 1
- Multnomah, 101
- Polk, 7
- Tillamook, 2
- Umatilla, 9
- Union, 2
- Wasco, 3
- Washington, 39
- Yamhill, 15
OHA also reported three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday. They were a 73-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions; a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 18 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed; an 86-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 30 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The state's death toll related to the coronavirus is 597, as of Friday, according to health officials.
Related stories:
- Confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at River Mill Elementary School; Estacada School District announces plan
- Vancouver-area mom shares message of positivity after 6 months of isolation to protect her daughter
- The trick about treating: Staying safe this Halloween
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.