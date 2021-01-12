PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon Tuesday, raising the death toll to 1,667.
Health officials said the main reasons behind the record-tying death count was a rising death count that surged in November and December and a lag time in processing death certificates and confirming with the CDC.
The OHA also reported 1,203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus statewide on Tuesday.
The latest case count brings Oregon’s total cases during the pandemic to 127,780. There have been more than 2,685,110 negative tests in the state.
The new cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:
Baker (8), Benton (16), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (11), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (19), Curry (8), Deschutes (56), Douglas (21), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (61), Jefferson (19), Josephine (39), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (89), Lincoln (6), Linn (24), Malheur (32), Marion (97), Morrow (4), Multnomah (265), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (5), Wasco, (10), Washington (155) and Yamhill (21).
According to OHA, there were 403 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state Tuesday, six less than Monday. Of those, 93 were in ICU beds, nine more than Sunday.
For more, go to the OHA website.
