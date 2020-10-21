PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 635.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday morning also reported 331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total case count to 40,443. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Clackamas: 27
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 9
- Douglas: 7
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 36
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 40
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 43
- Multnomah: 56
- Polk: 2
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 19
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 55
- Yamhill: 4
Both deaths reported on Wednesday involved involved people living with underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 634th COVID-19 death involved a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Oregon’s 635th COVID-19 death involved a 60-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 26 and died on Oct.17 at Tuality Community Hospital.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
I like how they list it Covid with an underlying condition, should be whatever condition, and Covid as the underlying condition. Why is it they only post the deaths and positive cases but not the negative number of cases?
Again OHA juggling the numbers, or to put it another way, they are cooking the books to keep the fear stoked.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.