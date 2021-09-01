PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported the percentage of ICU beds that are available statewide has gone up. On Tuesday, OHA reported only 6% of ICU beds were available.

There are 326 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,314 (8% availability).

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,178, which is 16 more than Tuesday. There are 358 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 36 more than the previous day.

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 16,252 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, August 23 through Sunday, August 29. That represents a 10% increase over the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increases.

There were 1,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 601 last week. That also marked the eighth consecutive week of increases.

There were 119 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 87 reported the previous week and the highest weekly death toll since January 2021.

OHA reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,221. They also reported 2,827 new cases, bringing the state total to 279,086.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (13)

Benton (21)

Clackamas (286)

Clatsop (24)

Columbia (21)

Coos (57)

Crook (19)

Curry (27)

Deschutes (209)

Douglas (154)

Grant (5)

Harney (14)

Hood River (20)

Jackson (251)

Jefferson (22)

Josephine (120)

Klamath (45)

Lake (6)

Lane (223)

Lincoln (53)

Linn (141)

Malheur (85)

Marion (254)

Morrow (7)

Multnomah (263)

Polk (93),

Sherman (5)

Tillamook (26)

Umatilla (79)

Union (20)

Wallowa (7)

Wasco (18)

Washington (184)

Yamhill (55)

