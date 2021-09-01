PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported the percentage of ICU beds that are available statewide has gone up. On Tuesday, OHA reported only 6% of ICU beds were available.
There are 326 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,314 (8% availability).
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,178, which is 16 more than Tuesday. There are 358 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 36 more than the previous day.
OHA’s COVID-19 weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 16,252 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, August 23 through Sunday, August 29. That represents a 10% increase over the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increases.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, more people are making plans to travel and get out.
There were 1,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 601 last week. That also marked the eighth consecutive week of increases.
There were 119 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 87 reported the previous week and the highest weekly death toll since January 2021.
OHA reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,221. They also reported 2,827 new cases, bringing the state total to 279,086.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.