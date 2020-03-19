PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon has reached 88, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting 13 new cases Thursday.
The 13 new cases are from four counties: two in Linn County, five in Marion County, four in Multnomah County and two in Washington County.
The OHA did not release any additional details on the new patients.
Washington County remains the county with the most cases, now at 25.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Benton County: 3
- Clackamas County: 6
- Deschutes County: 6
- Douglas County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Lane County: 2
- Linn County: 17
- Marion County: 13
- Multnomah County: 7
- Polk County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Washington County: 25
- Yamhill County: 2
In addition to announcing the new cases Thursday, the OHA expanded on the plan to open an emergency hospital at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
The OHA will be working the with Oregon Military Department to assemble the emergency hospital, called the Oregon Medical Station, starting Friday.
When the temporary facility is up and running, it will be used as an alternate site for 250 patients who are currently in nursing homes.
The OHA outlined the following about the OMS:
- It will include beds, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment to support 250 patients.
- It which will be staffed by members of the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon (SERV-OR) and the Oregon Disaster Medical Team (ODMT).
- It will have staffing for 24/7 operations.
- It will be housed in the Jackson Long building at the Salem Fairgrounds in a state-owned building.
- It will use dedicated supplies that have been stored in Salem at the State and Federal Surplus Property.
As of Wednesday, three COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Oregon.
