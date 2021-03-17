PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 239 new cases and three more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, OHA also announced that outdoor capacity limits were updated for outdoor recreation and fitness, and outdoor entertainment for counties. As of Wednesday, outdoor entertainment establishments and outdoor recreation and fitness establishments in all Oregon counties may allow the following:
- Lower risk: Maximum 50% occupancy
- Moderate risk: Maximum 25% occupancy
- High risk: Maximum 15% occupancy
- Extreme risk: Maximum 50 people
For update outdoor capacity limits, click here.
OHA reported three new deaths linked to the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now at 2,349.
The deaths reported Wednesday were:
- An 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 5 and died on March 14. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on March 8 and died on March 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
With the new cases, there have now been 160,259 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 3.7 million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 5
- Clackamas: 15
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 8
- Grant: 6
- Jackson: 25
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 16
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 16
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 3
- Marion: 26
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 24
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 3
- Umatilla: 13
- Union: 1
- Washington: 28
- Wheeler: 2
- Yamhill: 4
On Wednesday, there were 108 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 11 patients from the previous day. Of those, 29 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,363,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
How nice of them to let all us minions go out side i hope we can handle it.
