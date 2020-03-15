PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday announced three new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the state to 39.
OHA is reporting one new case each in Yamhill, Deschutes and Linn counties.
The Yamhill County and Deschutes County cases are believed to be community acquired, according to OHA.
The case in Linn County is a staff member at Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, which has nine residents who have tested positive.
The employee was sent home when symptoms appeared and has remained in isolation ever since.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs says it is closely working to OHA to coordinate and prioritize testing for residents and staff at the veterans’ home.
Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect themselves, their families and those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
People considered at high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
Those vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect themselves and those most at risk:
- Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home and away from others if you are ill.
Health officials say COVID-19 spreads like the flu when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes close to another person (about 6 feet). The symptoms usually develop within 14 days.
