MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Health officials are responding to a new outbreak of measles in Clackamas and Multnomah counties, where they say they’ve identified nine cases of measles since the beginning of July.
None of the people identified in the nine cases were immunized and all have remained at home while contagious, according to OHA, who says health officials in Oregon have logged more cases of measles in the past eight months than in the past 28 years.
Health officials say most people diagnosed with measles in Oregon this year have been children, half of them old enough to go to school. They are now urging parents to vaccinate their kids before sending them back to school this fall.
"Measles is a serious illness, people are miserable for a week and very contagious while sick," Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County deputy health officer, said. "The vaccine is safe and effective; it keeps kids healthy and in school. Fully vaccinated kids also protect their siblings, friends and teachers."
So far this year in Oregon, 23 people have contracted the virus in three outbreaks, according to OHA. That number tops the nearly 100 cases identified by the state in 1991, which mirrors a global trend, OHA says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there have been more than 1,000 cases of measles confirmed in 30 states so far this year, which is the greatest number reported since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
