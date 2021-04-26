PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority has announced a change in guidance when it comes to the use of masks outdoors during competitions.
On Monday, OHA announced people can take off face coverings when competing in non-contact sports outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others and the other virus protective protocols.
This exception does not apply while training and conditioning for these sports or for competitions. It also does not apply before and after competition.
This comes just a few days after a high school student collapsed during a competition in Bend.
Maggie Williams barely made it to the finish line when she fell. Up until now, student athletes were required to wear masks while competing outdoors. There’s no word on whether this incident influenced the OHA’s decision to change their guidelines.
