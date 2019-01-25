OHA confirms case of measles in Multnomah County; identifies possible exposure sites

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Health officials Friday night confirmed a case of measles in Multnomah County.
The confirmed case is linked to a growing measles outbreak in Clark County, Oregon Health Authority says.
Washington state health officials Friday afternoon reported 30 confirmed cases of measles in Clark County with another nine cases suspected. As of Friday night, only one case of measles had been identified in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority says it is working to notify people who might have been exposed at the following locations:
- Legacy GoHealth
22262 NE Glisan St, Gresham Sunday, Jan. 20, 9–11:30 a.m.
- Fred Meyer
22855 NE Parklane, Wood Village Sunday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Gresham Troutdale Family Medical Center
1700 SW 257th Dr., Troutdale Wednesday, Jan. 23, 12:30–2 p.m.
- Walgreens Pharmacy
25699 SE Stark St, Troutdale Wednesday, Jan. 23, 1–2:30 p.m.
Clark County Public Health continues to keep a list of possible public exposure sites, which has twice included the Portland International Airport, as well as schools, health care facilities, businesses and the Moda Center for a Jan. 11 Blazers game. The full list can be found here.
Oregon Health Authority is also keeping a list of all possible public exposes. That list can be found here.
Anyone with questions about measles infection or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their county health department.
The symptoms of measles start with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, according to OHA.
For more information on measles, visit the OHA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.