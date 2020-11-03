PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 700, the state’s health authority announced Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the states total to 701.
The patients who died were identified as:
- An 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29 at her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, the OHA said.
- A 63-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, the OHA said.
- A 95-year-old woman in Marion County who became symptomatic on Oct. 21 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 1 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 47-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Oct. 30 at her home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Oregon. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, the OHA said.
- An 87-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Oct. 11 and died on Nov. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed, the OHA said.
The agency also reported 495 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Oregon’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 46,460, according to the OHA.
The breakdown of newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 56
- Clatsop: 8
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 12
- Douglas: 10
- Grant: 4
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 70
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 7
- Lane: 26
- Linn: 21
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 64
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 61
- Polk: 13
- Sherman: 2
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 16
- Union: 8
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 57
- Yamhill: 11
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
(2) comments
Again, all these were age related and underlying medical condition deaths. Not a single 'Covid-19' death among them.
JUST AN FYI.......IN 2019 THERE WERE 2100 DEATHS FROM THE FLU. THE MEDIA FEAR MONGERING CONTINUES! IT'S THE LIBERAL WAY.
