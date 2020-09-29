PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oregon on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 555.
The deaths reported Tuesday were:
- A 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 17 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on Sept. 3 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 27 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 25 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 60-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug.19 and died on Sept. 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Health officials also reported 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Those cases were in the following counties:
- Baker, 1
- Benton, 8
- Clackamas, 28
- Clatsop, 2
- Columbia, 3
- Coos, 1
- Crook, 1
- Deschutes, 7
- Douglas, 7
- Jackson, 11
- Jefferson, 4
- Josephine, 5,
- Klamath, 10
- Lane, 32
- Linn, 4
- Malheur, 9
- Marion, 49
- Morrow, 4
- Multnomah, 52
- Polk, 3
- Umatilla, 11
- Wallowa, 1
- Washington, 41
- Yamhill, 5
There have been more than 646,000 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
How many influenza cases will be misdiagnosed as Covid?
These numbers have been statistically flat for months. These day to day fluctuations are most likely data flow issues.
This is just a big scam they all had underlying conditions....
Fear mongering Liberals!
'OHA: Eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oregon, 299 new cases statewide' But of course! The closer it gets to November, the more the 'Covid-19' deaths will inexplicitly spike, which will then give the tyrant queen justification, in her pea brain, to implement another one of her illegal, unconstitutional, and economic destroying lock downs.
Average age: 84.3 - all (one a maybe) with underlying conditions. STILL no justification for masking and quarantining healthy people, let alone: killing businesses and financial health. #Farce
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.