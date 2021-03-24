OHA error sends vaccine appointments to 11,000 people not currently eligible

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority says that approximately 11,000 people who were not eligible to get a vaccine were sent an invite for an appointment at the All4Oregon mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon Convention Center.
OHA says that on March 22 All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appoints to people who won’t become eligible to receive a vaccine until April 19th. The agency says this was based on erroneous information supplied by OHA.
On March 21, OHA included the 11,000 additional people on an eligibility list shared with All4Oregon. OHA says All4Oregon have committed to honoring appointments offered and made as part of the error.
Marshall Steeves of Portland is one of those people who got that invite. He says when the state first launched GetVaccinated Oregon, a tool to get on a waiting list for a vaccine, he signed up.
“As soon as I saw that website go up, I think in early March I signed up right away,” Steeves said. “I have been keeping a close eye on all the vaccination stuff since the beginning.”
He adds he was a little surprised and confused when he received an invite for an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center before he was eligible on April 19th.
“All of the sudden yesterday at 10:30 a.m. I received an email from the get vaccinated website saying like schedule now you’re in the group. I was a bit confused,” Steeves said.
He is not alone in this, several Facebook groups were also a buzz with people wondering if the invitations were legitimate or not.
“When I first received it I was a little confused,” Steeves said. “I was like maybe this is a mistake, I am not actually going to get the link to schedule anything but sure enough around 6:00pm yesterday I received the actual link to schedule the appointment.”
Steeves says he wasn’t sure if he should sign up for an appointment or not.
“There is definitely that guilt factor for sure. I talked to quite a few people about and was kind of back and forth about should I do this, I don’t want to jump the line at all there are a lot of people that need it,” Steeves said.
He adds he called 211 to see if he should schedule an appointment. After several tries he says he was able to get through to someone who said to sign up. Steeves says that put him at ease and he scheduled his appointment.
“Especially talking with 211 and hearing that if you get an appointment you should go ahead and schedule it that made me feel a little bit better about it,” Steeves said.
The Oregon Health Authority says they sincerely apologize for the mistake and the confusion it caused.
“We, at OHA, understand how stressful the last year has been, as well as how eager we all are to get vaccinated,” the agency wrote in a news release.
OHA says it will continue providing All4Oregon with the contact information of eligible people in the Portland area for scheduling at the Oregon Convention Center. People in the Portland area who become eligible for a vaccine over the coming weeks can expect to receive a scheduling link from All4Oregon if they have not already received one.
