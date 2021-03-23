PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is expanding the number of health care professionals and students who can administer COVID-19 vaccines.
The federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act amended declaration, issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and effective March 11, increases the pool of vaccinators who may not be currently authorized to vaccinate under state law, subject to certain training and supervision requirements.
On Monday, OHA Director Patrick Allen signed an authorization to expand the list of people who can administer FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon.
Individuals who are identified as vaccinators under the PREP Act declaration and its amendments, and Allen’s authorization in Oregon, and who meet the requirements as listed, are provided immunity under the PREP Act, except for gross negligence.
A list of the requirements for each of the new eligible categories is outlined in the authorization available at this link.
For more, go to kptv.com/coronavirus or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
