PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has finalized its recommendations for who will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The finalization of the recommendations comes after the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oregon this week. Frontline health care workers began receiving the vaccine on Wednesday.
OHA says the state's Phase 1a plan aligns with federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
The plan also "creates a framework for distributing and sequencing COVID-19 vaccines throughout Oregon based on equity, individual, environmental and activity factors that put people more at risk for contracting or spreading the virus or experiencing serious health consequences from the virus," according to OHA.
"This plan helps us make sure we follow our own principles of health equity as we strive toward meeting our priorities for distributing the vaccine during this critical first phase," said Dana Hargunani, M.D., M.P.H., OHA chief medical officer.
The plan breaks up Phase 1a into four groups:
- Group 1: Hospitals; urgent care; skilled nursing and memory care facility health care providers and residents; tribal health programs; emergency medical services providers and other first responders.
- Group 2: Other long-term care facilities and congregate care sites, including health care providers and residents; hospice programs; mobile crisis care and related services; individuals working in a correctional setting; personnel of group homes for children or adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Group 3: Outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups; in home care; day treatment services; non-emergency medical transportation.
- Group 4: Health care personnel working in other outpatient and public health settings.
In all, OHA expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 people will have access to the vaccine during Phase 1a.
OHA says its equity-focused Vaccine Advisory Committee will be informing the next phases of vaccine distribution beyond Phase 1a to include critical workers, people with underlying health conditions and those older than 65.
According to OHA, the general population isn't expected to be eligible for vaccination until spring 2021.
