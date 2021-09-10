PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 forecast on Friday that shows a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.
The modeling report labeled that projection “optimistic” because the projection was based on the lowest point of transmission.
OHA reported the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,148, which is two fewer than Thursday. There are 280 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than the previous day.
There are 64 available adult ICU beds out of 644 total (10% availability) and 342 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,371 (8% availability).
There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,414.
People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 were 11 times more likely to die of the disease and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease, a study published on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
OHA reported 2,453 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 296,825.
(2) comments
A decline now they say. Just yesterday, the world was coming to an end because of the phony virus. Sounds like something Fauci would say and has said many times. Of course, almost everything that quack says is a lie.
Masks sure have helped, after almost a month of use, the state is still reporting near record number of new cases!!!
