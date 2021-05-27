OHA gives green light to holiday travel, Oregonians kicking off summer on the road

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After more than a year into the pandemic, drivers are back on the road in full force for the Memorial Day weekend holiday, hoping to kick off the summer travel season with more adventures and less stress.
It’s also the first time since the start of the pandemic that the Oregon Health Authority is no longer calling on people to stay home during holidays.
Travelers on Thursday told FOX 12 they feel safe and comfortable as more people are vaccinated and amenities are reopening.
“This is going to be the first big (trip) this year, because everything’s been closed,” said Kevin Ballum as he fueled up his propane tanks and prepared to take his RV to the coast.
Ballum is headed out with his brother, Bob, who is fresh off his flight from where he lives in Boston, and ready for quality time with his Oregon family.
“This means the world. this is great, Bob Ballum said. “I’m going to be out here for two weeks.”
According to AAA, travel this weekend will be up 60% compared to last year, although numbers in Oregon and nationwide, are still down about 13% from 2019.
Still, businesses are feeling the boost and eager for tourism.
“I’ve definitely seen a pick-up in traffic all week long, and really, especially today,” said Christina Hanchett, the owner of Coffee Country.
“It’s good to see things getting more lively again,” Hanchett added.
OHA still recommends keeping activities and gatherings outdoors when at all possible and wearing a mask when required – especially if you aren’t vaccinated, are high-risk of severe COVID complications or if you’re going to be at a large event.
OHA also advises travelers to make sure and check local regulations and restrictions at your destination, before you get there.
